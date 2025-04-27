Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-27

- Saint Etienne – Cool Kids of Death
- Kula Shaker – Hurricane Season
- Wild Rocket – Year of the Snake
- Lovebird Society – One More Night
- The Reprobettes – Rebel Heather
- The Booby Traps – Sha Lala
- The Mighty Lemon Drops – Happy Head
- Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Aim
- Morrissey – First of the Gang to Die
- Spectangle – Take the Bad Man
- Viva Vas Deferens – The Itchy Scalp of Idiocy
- Hugo Race & The True Spirit – A.M. Radio
- The Double Happiness – No Place Like Nundah
- The Lucksmiths – All The Recipes I’ve Ever Ruined
- Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
- The Vains – Strut
- Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Barkly Square
- Tom Redwood – Mexican Food
- Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
- Swimsuit – Crazy
- War Room – Please Don’t Fight in Here
- Oscar the Wild – Big Think
- Fraser A Gorman – Take Me to My Grave
- Eaten By Dogs – Another Round Bartender
- John Prine – He Forgot That it Was Sunday
- Don Walker – The Way You Are Tonight
