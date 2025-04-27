Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-27

  1. Saint Etienne – Cool Kids of Death
  2. Kula Shaker – Hurricane Season
  3. Wild Rocket – Year of the Snake
  4. Lovebird Society – One More Night
  5. The Reprobettes – Rebel Heather
  6. The Booby Traps – Sha Lala
  7. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Happy Head
  8. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Aim
  9. Morrissey – First of the Gang to Die
  10. Spectangle – Take the Bad Man
  11. Viva Vas Deferens – The Itchy Scalp of Idiocy
  12. Hugo Race & The True Spirit – A.M. Radio
  13. The Double Happiness – No Place Like Nundah
  14. The Lucksmiths – All The Recipes I’ve Ever Ruined
  15. Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
  16. Church Moms – Cigarette
  17. Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
  18. The Vains – Strut
  19. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Barkly Square
  20. Tom Redwood – Mexican Food
  21. Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
  22. Swimsuit – Crazy
  23. War Room – Please Don’t Fight in Here
  24. Oscar the Wild – Big Think
  25. Fraser A Gorman – Take Me to My Grave
  26. Eaten By Dogs – Another Round Bartender
  27. John Prine – He Forgot That it Was Sunday
  28. Don Walker – The Way You Are Tonight
