Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-20

  1. Bob Dylan – Bob Dylan’s 115th Dream
  2. Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
  3. Georgia Oatley – Into the Deep Blue
  4. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  5. Celibate Rifles – Lazy Sunshine
  6. The Pandoras – Hot Generation
  7. Tamam Shud – Slow One & The Fast One
  8. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Off The Tip Of The Peloponnese
  9. Mick Thomas – The Clamorous Warbler
  10. Better Oblivion Community Center – Didn’t Know What I Was in For
  11. The Handsome Family – All The Time in Airports
  12. Ivy – This is the Day
  13. Saint Etienne – Sylvie – Trouser Enthusiasts’ Tintinnabulation Mix
  14. Black Grape – Tramzi Parti
  15. The Byrds – Jesus is Just Alright
  16. Crazy Horse – Jesus Chariot
  17. Holly Golightly & The Brokeoffs – Getting High for Jesus
  18. Stone Roses – Resurrection
  19. The Grates – Trampoline
  20. The Go! Team – Ladyflash
  21. The Squire of Somerton – Transverberations
  22. Patience Hodgson – Lee Remick
  23. The Go-Betweens – Love Goes On!
  24. Lemon Jelly – Ramblin’ Man
  25. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Stuffed Again
  26. Sister Janet Mead – Day by Day/Prepare Ye the Way
