Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-13

- the mark of cain – interloper (who made who mix)
- desert eyes – storm
- blood plastic – hospital gown
- swim suit – there will be blood
- clusterpuff – shackles
- retreads – dark eyes
- sweeney – better man
- the irresponsibles – dark passenger
- daisy razor – in vain
- tuckshop – mirror
- mince for vince – down
- cold field – all alone
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
- smoked salmon – hell in a handbasket
- the drones – i am the supercargo
- the cruel sea – anyway whatever
- swervedriver – everybody’s going somewhere..
- slowdive – everyone knows
- hole – celebrity skin
- garbage feat. brodie dalle – girls talk
- the distillers – i am revenant
- the slits – so tough
- amyl and the sniffers – me and the girls
- bikini kill – rebel girl
- girls – morning light
- the kills – cat claw
- boss hog – sick
- sleater kinney – entertain
- concrete blonde – god is a bullet
- pj harvey – 50ft queenie
Reader's opinions