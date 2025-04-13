Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-13

Written by on April 13, 2025

  1. the mark of cain – interloper (who made who mix)
  2. desert eyes – storm
  3. blood plastic – hospital gown
  4. swim suit – there will be blood
  5. clusterpuff – shackles
  6. retreads – dark eyes
  7. sweeney – better man
  8. the irresponsibles – dark passenger
  9. daisy razor – in vain
  10. tuckshop – mirror
  11. mince for vince – down
  12. cold field – all alone
  13. johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
  14. smoked salmon – hell in a handbasket
  15. the drones – i am the supercargo
  16. the cruel sea – anyway whatever
  17. swervedriver – everybody’s going somewhere..
  18. slowdive – everyone knows
  19. hole – celebrity skin
  20. garbage feat. brodie dalle – girls talk
  21. the distillers – i am revenant
  22. the slits – so tough
  23. amyl and the sniffers – me and the girls
  24. bikini kill – rebel girl
  25. girls – morning light
  26. the kills – cat claw
  27. boss hog – sick
  28. sleater kinney – entertain
  29. concrete blonde – god is a bullet
  30. pj harvey – 50ft queenie
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-04-13

Current track

Title

Artist