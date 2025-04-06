Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-06

  1. Swimsuit – Car Sick
  2. The Genevieves – Parts
  3. Wireheads – Life After Winter
  4. The Cruel Sea – Straight Into the Sun
  5. The Cruel Sea – Razor Back
  6. Died Pretty – D.C.
  7. Smoked Salmon – How You Gonna Get Back Home
  8. Dandelion Wine – The Park
  9. Devil’s Cabaret – The Rickenbacker Song
  10. Bloodloss – Big Daddy Gonz
  11. Fiendish Cavendish – Deanna
  12. Chad’s Tree – Mercy, How The Path’s Getting Dark
  13. Meera Atkinson – Clean Your Eyes
  14. The Trilobites – Legacy of Morons
  15. The Wreckery – Stole it from Alpha Ray
  16. Super-K – Recurring Nightmare
  17. Decline of the Reptiles – Don’t Look Down
  18. Hunters & Collectors – The Slab
  19. Saint Etienne – Teenage Winter
  20. The Colourfield – Your Love Was Smashing
  21. Molten Universe – The Captor & The Captive One
  22. The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
  23. Blowers – Tony’s in Hospital Again
  24. Monade – Invitation
