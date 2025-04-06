Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-06

- Swimsuit – Car Sick
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Wireheads – Life After Winter
- The Cruel Sea – Straight Into the Sun
- The Cruel Sea – Razor Back
- Died Pretty – D.C.
- Smoked Salmon – How You Gonna Get Back Home
- Dandelion Wine – The Park
- Devil’s Cabaret – The Rickenbacker Song
- Bloodloss – Big Daddy Gonz
- Fiendish Cavendish – Deanna
- Chad’s Tree – Mercy, How The Path’s Getting Dark
- Meera Atkinson – Clean Your Eyes
- The Trilobites – Legacy of Morons
- The Wreckery – Stole it from Alpha Ray
- Super-K – Recurring Nightmare
- Decline of the Reptiles – Don’t Look Down
- Hunters & Collectors – The Slab
- Saint Etienne – Teenage Winter
- The Colourfield – Your Love Was Smashing
- Molten Universe – The Captor & The Captive One
- The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
- Blowers – Tony’s in Hospital Again
- Monade – Invitation
