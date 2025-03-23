Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-23

Written by on March 23, 2025

  1. the mark of cain – lone pine
  2. fugazi – suggestion
  3. bikini kill – rebel girl (live)
  4. Tropical Fuck Storm – bloodsport
  5. CG8 – goth girl 1
  6. swimsuit – hard time
  7. mom jeans – death cup
  8. elizabeth prophet – nobody wins… ask caesar
  9. the howling fog – let the sun die
  10. young modern – automatic
  11. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  12. teenage joans – superglue
  13. church moms – fight me!
  14. yo la tengo – fallout
  15. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – our time
  16. sonic youth – teen age riot
  17. sparks – The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
  18. feist – borrow trouble
  19. nina hagen feat. Lene Lovich and Liz Mitchell – United Women of the World
  20. The Black Heart Death Cult – crush
  21. the hellacopters – Don’t Let Me Bring You Down
  22. the cramps – blow up your mind
  23. bob log III – all the rockets go bang
  24. doubleblack – tore up
  25. swervedriver – pack yr vision
  26. black rebel motorcycle club – calling them all away
  27. the cruel sea – straight into the sun
  28. the beta band – dry the rain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-23

Current track

Title

Artist