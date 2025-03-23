Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-23

  1. Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
  2. Georgia Oately – Roaded Eroded
  3. Oscar the Wild – Big Think
  4. The Vains – Strut
  5. Buzzcocks – You Say You Don’t Love Me
  6. THE JAM – News of the World
  7. The Flys – Come On Stupid
  8. Andy Arthurs – I Can Detect You (For 100,000 Miles)
  9. Mudlark Eleven – I Call Your Name
  10. Beasts of Bourbon – Ten Wheels for Jesus
  11. AC/DC – Highway to Hell
  12. Sister Janet Mead – Sound of Silence
  13. Johnny Cash – Personal Jesus
  14. Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
  15. Rowland S Howard – Pop Crimes
  16. Felix Mir – Moving On
  17. Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
  18. The Philsteins – Early Morning Memory
  19. Lizard Train – Explosion in a Room
  20. Lords of Gravity – Funnel Web
  21. Wrong Turn – Gimme More
  22. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Chicken Dog
  23. Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Swimsuit
  24. Thee Psycho Delmatics – Tough Guys Can Dance
  25. Screwtop Detonators – Alcohol & Cigarettes
  26. Fraser A. Gorman – Get On Back (Gutter Of Love)
  27. Tom Redwood – England
  28. Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
  29. The Lurid Yellow Mist – Crime & Underwear
