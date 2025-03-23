Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-23

- Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
- Georgia Oately – Roaded Eroded
- Oscar the Wild – Big Think
- The Vains – Strut
- Buzzcocks – You Say You Don’t Love Me
- THE JAM – News of the World
- The Flys – Come On Stupid
- Andy Arthurs – I Can Detect You (For 100,000 Miles)
- Mudlark Eleven – I Call Your Name
- Beasts of Bourbon – Ten Wheels for Jesus
- AC/DC – Highway to Hell
- Sister Janet Mead – Sound of Silence
- Johnny Cash – Personal Jesus
- Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
- Rowland S Howard – Pop Crimes
- Felix Mir – Moving On
- Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
- The Philsteins – Early Morning Memory
- Lizard Train – Explosion in a Room
- Lords of Gravity – Funnel Web
- Wrong Turn – Gimme More
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Chicken Dog
- Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Swimsuit
- Thee Psycho Delmatics – Tough Guys Can Dance
- Screwtop Detonators – Alcohol & Cigarettes
- Fraser A. Gorman – Get On Back (Gutter Of Love)
- Tom Redwood – England
- Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
- The Lurid Yellow Mist – Crime & Underwear
Reader's opinions