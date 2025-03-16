Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-16

- Sparks – Lawnmower
- Lalo Schifrin – Theme from Dirty Harry
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Solitary Island Sway
- Slowmango – Ace
- Hello Enemy – Valerie
- Chica Chica Electrica – Nina Bonita Electrica
- South Summit – Runaway
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – Can’t stop
- Deep Purple – Child in time
- The Kingsmen – Louie Louie
- Mississippi John Hurt – Avalon Blues
- Portishead – Glory Box
- Mazzy Star – Cry Cry
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Red room
- John Lee Hooker – Annie Mae
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll be Alright
- Chickensalt – Rock ‘n’ Roll ride
- Swimsuit – You’re so cool
- Junk Harmony – From April to June
- Afroman – Because I got High
- The Stranglers – Peaches
- YES – Sweetness
- Peter Gabriel – Shock the Monkey
- Erin Buku – Connected
- Blondie – Rip her to shreds
- Badland Caravan – Scarab Beetle
- Junior Wells’ Chicago Blues Band – Hey Lawdy Mama
- Porcupine Tree – Fade away
- Ramones – Howling at the moon
Reader's opinions