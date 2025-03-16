Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-16

  1. Sparks – Lawnmower
  2. Lalo Schifrin – Theme from Dirty Harry
  3. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Solitary Island Sway
  4. Slowmango – Ace
  5. Hello Enemy – Valerie
  6. Chica Chica Electrica – Nina Bonita Electrica
  7. South Summit – Runaway
  8. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Can’t stop
  9. Deep Purple – Child in time
  10. The Kingsmen – Louie Louie
  11. Mississippi John Hurt – Avalon Blues
  12. Portishead – Glory Box
  13. Mazzy Star – Cry Cry
  14. Hiatus Kaiyote – Red room
  15. John Lee Hooker – Annie Mae
  16. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll be Alright
  17. Chickensalt – Rock ‘n’ Roll ride
  18. Swimsuit – You’re so cool
  19. Junk Harmony – From April to June
  20. Afroman – Because I got High
  21. The Stranglers – Peaches
  22. YES – Sweetness
  23. Peter Gabriel – Shock the Monkey
  24. Erin Buku – Connected
  25. Blondie – Rip her to shreds
  26. Badland Caravan – Scarab Beetle
  27. Junior Wells’ Chicago Blues Band – Hey Lawdy Mama
  28. Porcupine Tree – Fade away
  29. Ramones – Howling at the moon
