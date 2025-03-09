Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-09

Written by on March 9, 2025

  1. The Jim Jones Revue – Cement Mixer
  2. Stiff Richards – Riff Raff
  3. Jon Spencer – Beetle Boots
  4. Wayne Kramer – American Ruse
  5. Tom Waits – Martha
  6. Kurt Weill & Nick Cave – Mack the Knife
  7. Camille O’Sullivan – There She Goes (My Beautiful World)
  8. Sinead O’Connor & Shane MacGowan – Haunted
  9. Squeeze – Up the Junction
  10. Terry Hall – Ballad of a Landlord
  11. XTC – Making Plans for Nigel
  12. The Motors – Dancing the Night Away
  13. The 707’s – Talking About You
  14. 5 Reasons Why – (Im a) Roadrunner
  15. The Vikings – Easier Said Than Done
  16. The Twilights – 9:50
  17. Nunbait – Track Trauma
  18. The Trilobites – Legacy of Morons
  19. The New Christs – Burning of Rome
  20. The Scientists – It Came Out of the Sky
  21. The Cramps – Nest of the Cuckoo Bird
  22. Midnight Woolf – New Kind of Kick
  23. The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
  24. King Salami & The Cumberland 3 – Goin’ Back to Wurstville
  25. Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
  26. The Handsome Family – 24-Hour Store
  27. Martha Wainwright – Radio Star
  28. Lucinda Williams – Where The Song Will Find Me
  29. Charles Jenkins and The Zhivagos – Pray My Dear Daughter
  30. Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission – Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Apply Now! Elevate Radio April Intake

Thumbnail
Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-09

Current track

Title

Artist