Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-09

- The Jim Jones Revue – Cement Mixer
- Stiff Richards – Riff Raff
- Jon Spencer – Beetle Boots
- Wayne Kramer – American Ruse
- Tom Waits – Martha
- Kurt Weill & Nick Cave – Mack the Knife
- Camille O’Sullivan – There She Goes (My Beautiful World)
- Sinead O’Connor & Shane MacGowan – Haunted
- Squeeze – Up the Junction
- Terry Hall – Ballad of a Landlord
- XTC – Making Plans for Nigel
- The Motors – Dancing the Night Away
- The 707’s – Talking About You
- 5 Reasons Why – (Im a) Roadrunner
- The Vikings – Easier Said Than Done
- The Twilights – 9:50
- Nunbait – Track Trauma
- The Trilobites – Legacy of Morons
- The New Christs – Burning of Rome
- The Scientists – It Came Out of the Sky
- The Cramps – Nest of the Cuckoo Bird
- Midnight Woolf – New Kind of Kick
- The Unheard – I Don’t Believe
- King Salami & The Cumberland 3 – Goin’ Back to Wurstville
- Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
- The Handsome Family – 24-Hour Store
- Martha Wainwright – Radio Star
- Lucinda Williams – Where The Song Will Find Me
- Charles Jenkins and The Zhivagos – Pray My Dear Daughter
- Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission – Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory
