Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-02

- the mark of cain – summertime
- the howling fog – nebulous waves
- blondie – rapture
- concrete blonde – roses grow
- julianna hatfield – outsider
- pj harvey – the letter
- sonic youth – kool thing (live)
- devo – girl u want
- yeah yeah yeahs – date with a night
- ting tings – shut up and let me go
- the kills – i hate the way you love
- stewart copland feat. stan ridgeway – dont box me in
- the mess hall – keep walking
- buffulo tom – summer
- kelly stoltz – the sun comes through
- doves – catch the sun
- the sundays – summertime
- avon – hot summer night
- sweet william – aeroplane summer
- regurgitator – midday sun
- magic dirt – i love the rain
- the pixies – where is my mind
- built to spill – in your mind
- horror my friend – nothing
- dambuilders – teenage loser anthem
- numbskulls – green room (live)
- area 7 – let me down (live)
- beta band – dry the rain
