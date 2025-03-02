Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-02

  1. the mark of cain – summertime
  2. the howling fog – nebulous waves
  3. blondie – rapture
  4. concrete blonde – roses grow
  5. julianna hatfield – outsider
  6. pj harvey – the letter
  7. sonic youth – kool thing (live)
  8. devo – girl u want
  9. yeah yeah yeahs – date with a night
  10. ting tings – shut up and let me go
  11. the kills – i hate the way you love
  12. stewart copland feat. stan ridgeway – dont box me in
  13. the mess hall – keep walking
  14. buffulo tom – summer
  15. kelly stoltz – the sun comes through
  16. doves – catch the sun
  17. the sundays – summertime
  18. avon – hot summer night
  19. sweet william – aeroplane summer
  20. regurgitator – midday sun
  21. magic dirt – i love the rain
  22. the pixies – where is my mind
  23. built to spill – in your mind
  24. horror my friend – nothing
  25. dambuilders – teenage loser anthem
  26. numbskulls – green room (live)
  27. area 7 – let me down (live)
  28. beta band – dry the rain
