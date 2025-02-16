Lawnmower Music: 2025-02-16

- the mark of cain – drive on
- X – at home with you
- shihad – home again
- jim ward – my town
- the go-betweens – streets of your town
- the triffids – bright lights big city
- nick cave and the bad seeds – more news from nowhere
- the cruel sea – this is not the way home
- courtney barnett – depreston
- dan kelly & the alpha males – a town called sadness
- paul kelly – from st kilda to kings cross
- fyoogs – coming home
- the drones – sharkfin blues
- custard – sunset strip
- powderfinger – hindley street
- big heavy stuff – homesick
- jebediah – leaving home
- sidewinder – way back home
- sunsick daisy – im coming home
- Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – place in the sun
- pj harvey – a place called home
- arctic monkeys – still take you home
- the jam – in the city
- the clash – london calling
- interpol – NYC
- better oblivion community centre – my city
- the white stripes – theres no home for you here
- mark lanegan – house a home
- the specials – ghost town
Reader's opinions