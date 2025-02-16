Lawnmower Music: 2025-02-16

February 16, 2025

  1. the mark of cain – drive on
  2. X – at home with you
  3. shihad – home again
  4. jim ward – my town
  5. the go-betweens – streets of your town
  6. the triffids – bright lights big city
  7. nick cave and the bad seeds – more news from nowhere
  8. the cruel sea – this is not the way home
  9. courtney barnett – depreston
  10. dan kelly & the alpha males – a town called sadness
  11. paul kelly – from st kilda to kings cross
  12. fyoogs – coming home
  13. the drones – sharkfin blues
  14. custard – sunset strip
  15. powderfinger – hindley street
  16. big heavy stuff – homesick
  17. jebediah – leaving home
  18. sidewinder – way back home
  19. sunsick daisy – im coming home
  20. Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – place in the sun
  21. pj harvey – a place called home
  22. arctic monkeys – still take you home
  23. the jam – in the city
  24. the clash – london calling
  25. interpol – NYC
  26. better oblivion community centre – my city
  27. the white stripes – theres no home for you here
  28. mark lanegan – house a home
  29. the specials – ghost town
