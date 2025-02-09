Lawnmower Music: 2025-02-09

- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- Holly Throbsy – The Morning
- Soursob Bob – Girlfriend Leaving Me for Jesus
- Crunt – Swine
- Salamander Jim – Ugly Brakfast
- Peterhead – Baby, Not Another Baby
- Foot Prints – Lady Madonna
- The Twilights – Bad Boy
- The Beatles – All My Loving
- The Beatles – Revolution
- Doug Parkinson In Focus – Dear Prudence
- Screamin Jay Hawkins – A Hard Days Night
- The Regents – 7Teen
- The Rocking Vickers – It’s Alright
- The What For – I’m Gonna Destroy That Boy!
- La De Das – How Is The Air Up There?
- The Celibate Rifles – Pretty Pictures
- The Saints – This Perfect Day
- LAUGHING CLOWNS – Laughter Around the Table
- Visage – Pleasure Boy (Dance Mix)
- Georgia Oately – Into the Deep Blue
- Buzzcocks – What Do I Get?
- The Damned – Stranger on the Town
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
- BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – Passing Out (On the Pakenham Line)
- Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
Reader's opinions