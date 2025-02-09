Lawnmower Music: 2025-02-09

February 9, 2025

  1. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  2. Holly Throbsy – The Morning
  3. Soursob Bob – Girlfriend Leaving Me for Jesus
  4. Crunt – Swine
  5. Salamander Jim – Ugly Brakfast
  6. Peterhead – Baby, Not Another Baby
  7. Foot Prints – Lady Madonna
  8. The Twilights – Bad Boy
  9. The Beatles – All My Loving
  10. The Beatles – Revolution
  11. Doug Parkinson In Focus – Dear Prudence
  12. Screamin Jay Hawkins – A Hard Days Night
  13. The Regents – 7Teen
  14. The Rocking Vickers – It’s Alright
  15. The What For – I’m Gonna Destroy That Boy!
  16. La De Das – How Is The Air Up There?
  17. The Celibate Rifles – Pretty Pictures
  18. The Saints – This Perfect Day
  19. LAUGHING CLOWNS – Laughter Around the Table
  20. Visage – Pleasure Boy (Dance Mix)
  21. Georgia Oately – Into the Deep Blue
  22. Buzzcocks – What Do I Get?
  23. The Damned – Stranger on the Town
  24. The Genevieves – Keith
  25. Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
  26. BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – Passing Out (On the Pakenham Line)
  27. Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
