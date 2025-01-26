Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-26

- Squeeze – Up the Junction
- Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- Killerbirds – Killer
- Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
- Girlschool – 1 2 3 4 Rock n Roll
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Poor Covid
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Parking Lot Scenes
- David Bowie – See Emily Play
- Psycho Derek & The Reissues – Lucifer Sam
- Thee Cat Burglars – I Want You Back
- Salamander Jim – Alligator Wine
- Pineapples from the Dawn of Time – Too Much Acid
- Presidents Eleven – Summer Vacation
- Screaming Tribesmen – Date With a Vampyre
- Kula Shaker – Mystical Machine Gun
- Suede – She’s in Fashion
- Pat Capocci – The Pickle
- The Overits – Fight the Fights
- The Beat – Tears of a Clown
- Wrong Turn – Baby No Good
- Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Snub Nose 38
- Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
Reader's opinions