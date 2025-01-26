Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-26

Written by on January 26, 2025

  1. Squeeze – Up the Junction
  2. Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
  3. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  4. Killerbirds – Killer
  5. Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
  6. Girlschool – 1 2 3 4 Rock n Roll
  7. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Poor Covid
  8. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Parking Lot Scenes
  9. David Bowie – See Emily Play
  10. Psycho Derek & The Reissues – Lucifer Sam
  11. Thee Cat Burglars – I Want You Back
  12. Salamander Jim – Alligator Wine
  13. Pineapples from the Dawn of Time – Too Much Acid
  14. Presidents Eleven – Summer Vacation
  15. Screaming Tribesmen – Date With a Vampyre
  16. Kula Shaker – Mystical Machine Gun
  17. Suede – She’s in Fashion
  18. Pat Capocci – The Pickle
  19. The Overits – Fight the Fights
  20. The Beat – Tears of a Clown
  21. Wrong Turn – Baby No Good
  22. Chris Russell’s Chicken Walk – Snub Nose 38
  23. Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
