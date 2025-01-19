Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-19

  1. the mark of cain – barkhammer
  2. shellac – girl from outside
  3. messthetics – better wings
  4. chimers – glossary
  5. thee high trees – diplimatico
  6. the small mercies – loaf head boy
  7. the moonies – quickstix
  8. muff – let down
  9. sin dog jelly roll – monkey feeling
  10. flat stanley – deal my ideal suitor
  11. king krill – teenage pash session
  12. mobile – write me off
  13. abdoujaparov – murder (on dalberg road)
  14. dumb earth – taxi me through
  15. avant gardeners – really good in theory
  16. crush inc – whats up
  17. mono – super loser
  18. wolf and cub – march of the clouds
  19. wrench – gravitron
  20. magic dirt – she-riff
  21. amyl and the sniffers – doin in my head
  22. the killgirls – what i need
  23. be your own pet – black hole
  24. neko case – deep red case
  25. feist – my moon my man
  26. pj harvey – victory
  27. the hard quartet – chrome mess
  28. thee oh sees – the lens
  29. idles – gift horse
  30. swervedriver – son of mustang ford
