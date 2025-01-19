Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-19

- the mark of cain – barkhammer
- shellac – girl from outside
- messthetics – better wings
- chimers – glossary
- thee high trees – diplimatico
- the small mercies – loaf head boy
- the moonies – quickstix
- muff – let down
- sin dog jelly roll – monkey feeling
- flat stanley – deal my ideal suitor
- king krill – teenage pash session
- mobile – write me off
- abdoujaparov – murder (on dalberg road)
- dumb earth – taxi me through
- avant gardeners – really good in theory
- crush inc – whats up
- mono – super loser
- wolf and cub – march of the clouds
- wrench – gravitron
- magic dirt – she-riff
- amyl and the sniffers – doin in my head
- the killgirls – what i need
- be your own pet – black hole
- neko case – deep red case
- feist – my moon my man
- pj harvey – victory
- the hard quartet – chrome mess
- thee oh sees – the lens
- idles – gift horse
- swervedriver – son of mustang ford
Reader's opinions