Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-12

- The Masters Apprentices – Elevator Driver
- Young Modern – She Got the Money
- The Victims – Television Addict
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- The Shimmys – Psycho
- The Pandoras – You Ain’t No Friend of Mine
- The Molting Vultures – Hang Up
- STONEAGE HEARTS – Stranded on a Dateless Night
- The Jim Jones Revue – Burning Your House Down
- The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Afro
- Leather Messiah – Shylock
- Leather Nun – Primemover
- The Sugarcubes – Deus
- Suede – The Wild Ones
- Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Tony Adams
- Frank Bennett – Everyone’s a Winner
- Nouvelle Vague – Our Lips Are Sealed
- The Go-Go’s – We Got the Beat
- The Colourfield – Thinking of You
- Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
- The Handsome Family – Eleanor Rigby
- Loose Ends – Taxman
- The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know
- Ed Kuepper & Mark Dawson – Last of the Old Fashioned Steam Powered Trains
- Van Walker & Liz Stringer – Are You the One That I’ve Been Waiting For
- Don Walker – Cutting Back
- Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Pray My Dear Daughter
- The DC3 – I Was The Guy in T.I.S.M
- Lemon Jelly – ’76 AKA The Slow Train
