Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-12

Written by on January 12, 2025

  1. The Masters Apprentices – Elevator Driver
  2. Young Modern – She Got the Money
  3. The Victims – Television Addict
  4. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  5. The Shimmys – Psycho
  6. The Pandoras – You Ain’t No Friend of Mine
  7. The Molting Vultures – Hang Up
  8. STONEAGE HEARTS – Stranded on a Dateless Night
  9. The Jim Jones Revue – Burning Your House Down
  10. The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Afro
  11. Leather Messiah – Shylock
  12. Leather Nun – Primemover
  13. The Sugarcubes – Deus
  14. Suede – The Wild Ones
  15. Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Tony Adams
  16. Frank Bennett – Everyone’s a Winner
  17. Nouvelle Vague – Our Lips Are Sealed
  18. The Go-Go’s – We Got the Beat
  19. The Colourfield – Thinking of You
  20. Phoebe Bridgers – That Funny Feeling
  21. The Handsome Family – Eleanor Rigby
  22. Loose Ends – Taxman
  23. The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know
  24. Ed Kuepper & Mark Dawson – Last of the Old Fashioned Steam Powered Trains
  25. Van Walker & Liz Stringer – Are You the One That I’ve Been Waiting For
  26. Don Walker – Cutting Back
  27. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Pray My Dear Daughter
  28. The DC3 – I Was The Guy in T.I.S.M
  29. Lemon Jelly – ’76 AKA The Slow Train
