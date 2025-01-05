Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-05

- the mark of cain – lords of summer
- subtract-s – 1000 yrs
- the burning sea – semantics
- the cold field – endless ending
- the howling fog – pure gold
- harmony – ghosts on main street
- black mountain – set us free
- the hard quartet – renegade
- godstar – everything you give me breaks
- sebadoh – too amused
- superchunk – from the curve
- the grifters – radio suicide
- unkle feat. ian brown – reign
- massive attack feat. sinead o’connor – special cases
- portishead – wandering star
- thom yorke – impossible knots
- the cure – a forest
- bjork – army of me
- the breeders – hellbound
- boss hog – sick
- the gits – guilt within your head
- sleater kinney – jumpers
- yeah yeah yeahs – bang
- amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
- goat girl – ride around
- pj harvey – one line
- trans am – slow response
Reader's opinions