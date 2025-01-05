Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2025

  1. the mark of cain – lords of summer
  2. subtract-s – 1000 yrs
  3. the burning sea – semantics
  4. the cold field – endless ending
  5. the howling fog – pure gold
  6. harmony – ghosts on main street
  7. black mountain – set us free
  8. the hard quartet – renegade
  9. godstar – everything you give me breaks
  10. sebadoh – too amused
  11. superchunk – from the curve
  12. the grifters – radio suicide
  13. unkle feat. ian brown – reign
  14. massive attack feat. sinead o’connor – special cases
  15. portishead – wandering star
  16. thom yorke – impossible knots
  17. the cure – a forest
  18. bjork – army of me
  19. the breeders – hellbound
  20. boss hog – sick
  21. the gits – guilt within your head
  22. sleater kinney – jumpers
  23. yeah yeah yeahs – bang
  24. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
  25. goat girl – ride around
  26. pj harvey – one line
  27. trans am – slow response
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-01-05

Current track

Title

Artist