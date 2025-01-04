Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-04

- Fish Trap – Crayfish Samba
- Glamville – Mission to the Moon
- Stereolab – Tomorrow is Already Here
- Billy Bragg – The Saturday Boy (David Jensen Session – Studio 4 22/12/1983)
- Connor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
- Better Oblivion Center – Dylan Thomas
- John Prine – You Never Can Tell
- Lemon Jelly – In the Bath
- The Sugarcubes – Birthday
- Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
- Holly Throsby – Damn That New Body
- Nick Vulture – Dust to Settle
- Toll Puddle Martyrs – Love Your Life
- The Rocking Vickers – It’s Alright
- Dr Feelgood – She Does it Right
- The JAM – David Watts
- The Kinks – Australia
- Kula Shaker – Hey Dude
- Flo & Joan – Drank Too Much
- Don Walker – Four in the Morning
- The Dave Graney Show – Have You Heard of the Melbourne Mafia?
- Painters & Dockers – The Boy Who Lost His Jocks on Flinders St Station
- TISM – 70s Football
- The Systemaddicts – Do You Really Want My Love?
- The Shimmys – Slow Dogs
- Wild Rocket – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
- The Intercontinental Playboys – Just Turn On
- The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
- The Booby Traps – I Try
- The Sting-Rays – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- Thee Psycho Delmatics – Mr Brown
- The Dunhill Blues – 5 Nights in Havana
- Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
- Cat Power – Desolation Row
- Bob Dylan – When You Gonna Wake Up
- Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Stuffed Again
- Eaten by Dogs – Fallen Not Broken
- The Midnight Mares – Lethologica
- The Who – Anyhow, Anyway, Anywhere
- The Celibate Rifles – I Shoulda
- New Christs – No Way on Earth
- George Harrison – All Things Must Pass
- Frank Sinatra – Saturday Night Is the Loneliest Night of the Week
