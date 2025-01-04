Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-04

  1. Fish Trap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Glamville – Mission to the Moon
  3. Stereolab – Tomorrow is Already Here
  4. Billy Bragg – The Saturday Boy (David Jensen Session – Studio 4 22/12/1983)
  5. Connor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
  6. Better Oblivion Center – Dylan Thomas
  7. John Prine – You Never Can Tell
  8. Lemon Jelly – In the Bath
  9. The Sugarcubes – Birthday
  10. Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
  11. Holly Throsby – Damn That New Body
  12. Nick Vulture – Dust to Settle
  13. Toll Puddle Martyrs – Love Your Life
  14. The Rocking Vickers – It’s Alright
  15. Dr Feelgood – She Does it Right
  16. The JAM – David Watts
  17. The Kinks – Australia
  18. Kula Shaker – Hey Dude
  19. Flo & Joan – Drank Too Much
  20. Don Walker – Four in the Morning
  21. The Dave Graney Show – Have You Heard of the Melbourne Mafia?
  22. Painters & Dockers – The Boy Who Lost His Jocks on Flinders St Station
  23. TISM – 70s Football
  24. The Systemaddicts – Do You Really Want My Love?
  25. The Shimmys – Slow Dogs
  26. Wild Rocket – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
  27. The Intercontinental Playboys – Just Turn On
  28. The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  29. The Booby Traps – I Try
  30. The Sting-Rays – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  31. Thee Psycho Delmatics – Mr Brown
  32. The Dunhill Blues – 5 Nights in Havana
  33. Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
  34. Cat Power – Desolation Row
  35. Bob Dylan – When You Gonna Wake Up
  36. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Stuffed Again
  37. Eaten by Dogs – Fallen Not Broken
  38. The Midnight Mares – Lethologica
  39. The Who – Anyhow, Anyway, Anywhere
  40. The Celibate Rifles – I Shoulda
  41. New Christs – No Way on Earth
  42. George Harrison – All Things Must Pass
  43. Frank Sinatra – Saturday Night Is the Loneliest Night of the Week
