Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-29

  1. Loren Kate – Bring on the Rain
  2. Holly Throsby – Things Between People
  3. Phoebe Bridgers – Too Much Wine
  4. The Handsome Family – 24-Hour Store
  5. Altered Images – Leave Me Alone
  6. The Passions – Skin Deep
  7. Ultravox – The Wild, the Beautiful and the Damend
  8. Barry Crocker & The Celibate Rifles – 6 Days on the Road
  9. The Cruel Sea – Groovy Situation
  10. Harvest Smoke – Judgement Day
  11. The Jim Jones Revue – Cement Mixer
  12. The Atlantics – Bombora
  13. Midnight Oil – Wedding Cake Island
  14. Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
  15. Diesel Witch – Octopus
  16. Renee Geyer – Midnight Train to Georgia
  17. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Help Me Make it Through the Night
  18. Martha & The Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
  19. Paul Kelly & The Dots – The Girl’s Not Even English (live)
  20. Tom Redwood – England
  21. Fraser A. Gorman – New England
  22. Squid Jag – I Don’t Care
  23. Glen & The Peanut Butter Men – Shopping Boy
  24. The 745 – Bus Song
  25. Old Mervs – Parched
  26. Babe Rainbow – Secret Enchanted Broccoli Forest
  27. Sunfruits – Believe it All
  28. Stephen Cummings & Dave Graney – Three Dead Passengers in a Stolen Secondhand Ford
  29. Soursob Bob – Hard Rubbish Day
  30. Don Morrison – Bob Dylan Was Born in Adelaide
  31. The Clouds – Souleater
