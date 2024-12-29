Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-29

- Loren Kate – Bring on the Rain
- Holly Throsby – Things Between People
- Phoebe Bridgers – Too Much Wine
- The Handsome Family – 24-Hour Store
- Altered Images – Leave Me Alone
- The Passions – Skin Deep
- Ultravox – The Wild, the Beautiful and the Damend
- Barry Crocker & The Celibate Rifles – 6 Days on the Road
- The Cruel Sea – Groovy Situation
- Harvest Smoke – Judgement Day
- The Jim Jones Revue – Cement Mixer
- The Atlantics – Bombora
- Midnight Oil – Wedding Cake Island
- Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
- Diesel Witch – Octopus
- Renee Geyer – Midnight Train to Georgia
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – Help Me Make it Through the Night
- Martha & The Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
- Paul Kelly & The Dots – The Girl’s Not Even English (live)
- Tom Redwood – England
- Fraser A. Gorman – New England
- Squid Jag – I Don’t Care
- Glen & The Peanut Butter Men – Shopping Boy
- The 745 – Bus Song
- Old Mervs – Parched
- Babe Rainbow – Secret Enchanted Broccoli Forest
- Sunfruits – Believe it All
- Stephen Cummings & Dave Graney – Three Dead Passengers in a Stolen Secondhand Ford
- Soursob Bob – Hard Rubbish Day
- Don Morrison – Bob Dylan Was Born in Adelaide
- The Clouds – Souleater
Reader's opinions