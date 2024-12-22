Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-22

- the mark of cain – hindsight
- the asteroid belt – comatose
- the burning sea – pet hate
- the howling fog – dead me
- turnstyle – take my hand
- not from there – what is better now
- black heart death cult – black rainbow
- superette – disappear
- the black angels – science killer
- solid gold hell – heavenly badness
- garageland – you will never cry again
- black rebel motorcyle club – as sure as the setting sun
- the mess hall – the switch
- jon spencer blues explosion – talk about the blues
- sidewinder – the other side of light
- swervedriver – sci-flyer
- the hard quartet – chrome mess
- tv on the radio – staring at sun
- the foals – moon
- violetine – burning sun
- powderfinger – belter
- big heavy stuff – may
- purplene – swords done
- shihad – a day away
- justin townes earle – i can hardly wait
- better oblivionb community centre – dylan thomas
- pj harvey – the dark places
Reader's opinions