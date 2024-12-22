Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-22

  1. the mark of cain – hindsight
  2. the asteroid belt – comatose
  3. the burning sea – pet hate
  4. the howling fog – dead me
  5. turnstyle – take my hand
  6. not from there – what is better now
  7. black heart death cult – black rainbow
  8. superette – disappear
  9. the black angels – science killer
  10. solid gold hell – heavenly badness
  11. garageland – you will never cry again
  12. black rebel motorcyle club – as sure as the setting sun
  13. the mess hall – the switch
  14. jon spencer blues explosion – talk about the blues
  15. sidewinder – the other side of light
  16. swervedriver – sci-flyer
  17. the hard quartet – chrome mess
  18. tv on the radio – staring at sun
  19. the foals – moon
  20. violetine – burning sun
  21. powderfinger – belter
  22. big heavy stuff – may
  23. purplene – swords done
  24. shihad – a day away
  25. justin townes earle – i can hardly wait
  26. better oblivionb community centre – dylan thomas
  27. pj harvey – the dark places
