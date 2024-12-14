Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-14

- The Booby Traps – LA Kinda Day
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Hot Dog
- Killer Birds – Naughty is the New Nice
- Amyl & The Sniffers – Motorbike Song
- The Mad Turks from Instanbul – Lolene
- The Verge – I Will Make You Live
- The Handmedowns – Back to Yourself
- The Garden Path – Take it All Back
- The Syssys – Paint it Black
- La De Das – How is the Air Up There?
- Machine Gun Kelly’s Rejects – I’m Goin Back
- The Twilights – Bad Boy
- Saint Etienne – Cool Kids of Death
- Stereolab – Moodles
- Kula Shaker – Persephone
- The Chemical Brothers – The Test
- Lemon Jelly – Pushy
- Media Dogs – Take Me to Heaven
- Michael Simon – Baby Techno
- N.U.K.E. – Generations (Halloween Mix)
- The Cool Greenhouse – Get Unjaded
- Opus Kink – I Love You, Baby
- Art Feynmann – Feeling Good About Feeling Good
- King Khan & The Shrines – Land of the Freak
- The Musicians of the British Empire – Joe Strummer’s Grave
- Nouvelle Vague w/ Marine Quemere – The Look of Love
Reader's opinions