Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-14

  1. The Booby Traps – LA Kinda Day
  2. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Hot Dog
  3. Killer Birds – Naughty is the New Nice
  4. Amyl & The Sniffers – Motorbike Song
  5. The Mad Turks from Instanbul – Lolene
  6. The Verge – I Will Make You Live
  7. The Handmedowns – Back to Yourself
  8. The Garden Path – Take it All Back
  9. The Syssys – Paint it Black
  10. La De Das – How is the Air Up There?
  11. Machine Gun Kelly’s Rejects – I’m Goin Back
  12. The Twilights – Bad Boy
  13. Saint Etienne – Cool Kids of Death
  14. Stereolab – Moodles
  15. Kula Shaker – Persephone
  16. The Chemical Brothers – The Test
  17. Lemon Jelly – Pushy
  18. Media Dogs – Take Me to Heaven
  19. Michael Simon – Baby Techno
  20. N.U.K.E. – Generations (Halloween Mix)
  21. The Cool Greenhouse – Get Unjaded
  22. Opus Kink – I Love You, Baby
  23. Art Feynmann – Feeling Good About Feeling Good
  24. King Khan & The Shrines – Land of the Freak
  25. The Musicians of the British Empire – Joe Strummer’s Grave
  26. Nouvelle Vague w/ Marine Quemere – The Look of Love
