Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-08

- the mark of cain – remember me
- shellac – i dont fear hell
- the jesus lizard – falling down
- lizard train – it all came from nothing
- ulmen – 12 gates to the city
- soulsavers feat. mark lanegan – kingdom of rain
- ulmen – 12 gates to the city
- isobell campbell and mark lanegan – ballad of the broken seas
- gutter twins – stations
- duke garwood – with animals
- mark lanegan – river rise
- soulsavers feat. dave gahan – all this and nothing
- the kills – the last goodbye
- primal scream – everybody needs somebody
- qotsa – hangin tree
- crow – ghost at the crossroads
- blush response – the week that never was
- elizabeth prophet – mindsnare in the Simulacrum
- the burning sea – we are dust
- ben searcy – sparks
- sweeney – lonely faces
- cable ties – deep breath out
- the sea theives – they will run
- diplomat – half past dark
- sleater kinney – O2
- neko case – local girl
- pj harvey – shame
- soulsavers feat. mark lanegan – all the way down
Reader's opinions