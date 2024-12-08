Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-08

  1. the mark of cain – remember me
  2. shellac – i dont fear hell
  3. the jesus lizard – falling down
  4. lizard train – it all came from nothing
  5. ulmen – 12 gates to the city
  6. soulsavers feat. mark lanegan – kingdom of rain
  7. ulmen – 12 gates to the city
  8. isobell campbell and mark lanegan – ballad of the broken seas
  9. gutter twins – stations
  10. duke garwood – with animals
  11. mark lanegan – river rise
  12. soulsavers feat. dave gahan – all this and nothing
  13. the kills – the last goodbye
  14. primal scream – everybody needs somebody
  15. qotsa – hangin tree
  16. crow – ghost at the crossroads
  17. blush response – the week that never was
  18. elizabeth prophet – mindsnare in the Simulacrum
  19. the burning sea – we are dust
  20. ben searcy – sparks
  21. sweeney – lonely faces
  22. cable ties – deep breath out
  23. the sea theives – they will run
  24. diplomat – half past dark
  25. sleater kinney – O2
  26. neko case – local girl
  27. pj harvey – shame
  28. soulsavers feat. mark lanegan – all the way down
