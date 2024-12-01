Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-01

- Twine – Fruit to Ripe
- Georgia Oately – Time Passes Murmur
- Pearly Stars – Pearl
- Jess Day – Drinking for Two
- Sleaford Mods – Corgi
- Hot Poop – Wing Wang
- Liam Lynch – United States of Whatever
- Billy Nomates – Call in Sick
- TISM – 70s Football
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Nick Vulture – Summers End
- Iris Dement – I’ll Take My Sorrow Straight
- Tom Redwood – England
- Bronski Beat – Heat Wave
- Pet Shop Boys – Go West
- Duran Duran – Planet Earth
- Nouvelle Vague – Girls on Film
- Lucinda Williams – Everything is Broken
- Cat Power – Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
- Bob Dylan – It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
- Midnight Oil – Only the Strong
- Hunters & Collectors – Say Goodbye
- Beasts of Bourbon – Chase the Dragon
- Hugo Race & The True Spirit – L.S.D is Dead
- Johnny Cash – Muddy Waters
- Brillig – Muddy Waters
- Baterz – Goth
- Soursob Bob – Girlfriend Leaving me for Jesus
- Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
- Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historians – Dennis
Reader's opinions