Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-01

  1. Twine – Fruit to Ripe
  2. Georgia Oately – Time Passes Murmur
  3. Pearly Stars – Pearl
  4. Jess Day – Drinking for Two
  5. Sleaford Mods – Corgi
  6. Hot Poop – Wing Wang
  7. Liam Lynch – United States of Whatever
  8. Billy Nomates – Call in Sick
  9. TISM – 70s Football
  10. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  11. Nick Vulture – Summers End
  12. Iris Dement – I’ll Take My Sorrow Straight
  13. Tom Redwood – England
  14. Bronski Beat – Heat Wave
  15. Pet Shop Boys – Go West
  16. Duran Duran – Planet Earth
  17. Nouvelle Vague – Girls on Film
  18. Lucinda Williams – Everything is Broken
  19. Cat Power – Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
  20. Bob Dylan – It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
  21. Midnight Oil – Only the Strong
  22. Hunters & Collectors – Say Goodbye
  23. Beasts of Bourbon – Chase the Dragon
  24. Hugo Race & The True Spirit – L.S.D is Dead
  25. Johnny Cash – Muddy Waters
  26. Brillig – Muddy Waters
  27. Baterz – Goth
  28. Soursob Bob – Girlfriend Leaving me for Jesus
  29. Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
  30. Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historians – Dennis
