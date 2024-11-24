Lawnmower Music: 2024-11-24

- the mark of cain – let chaos rule supreme
- elizabeth prophey – mothra
- flat stanley – action new perspective
- iggy pop – sunday
- jose gonzales – heatbeats
- matt walker – i listen to the night
- fleetwood mac – never going back again
- jeff buckley – eternal life
- the strokes – heart in a cage
- mudhoney – almost everything
- the national – lit up
- unkle + the duke spirit – mayday
- tv on the radio – wolf like me
- avant gardeners – the hypnotist
- magic dirt – she-riff
- yeah yeah yeahs – rockers to swallow
- kim gordon – i dont miss my mind
- swimsuit – hard times
- feist – my moon my man
- custard – black rinse
- the fauves – it kills your worst enemies
- the cruel sea – straight into the sun
- stereolab – blips drips and strips
- massive attack – teardrop
- portishead – sour times
- moby – porcelin
- flaming lips – its summertime
- the betaband – dry the rain
Reader's opinions