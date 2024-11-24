Lawnmower Music: 2024-11-24

November 24, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – let chaos rule supreme
  2. elizabeth prophey – mothra
  3. flat stanley – action new perspective
  4. iggy pop – sunday
  5. jose gonzales – heatbeats
  6. matt walker – i listen to the night
  7. fleetwood mac – never going back again
  8. jeff buckley – eternal life
  9. the strokes – heart in a cage
  10. mudhoney – almost everything
  11. the national – lit up
  12. unkle + the duke spirit – mayday
  13. tv on the radio – wolf like me
  14. avant gardeners – the hypnotist
  15. magic dirt – she-riff
  16. yeah yeah yeahs – rockers to swallow
  17. kim gordon – i dont miss my mind
  18. swimsuit – hard times
  19. feist – my moon my man
  20. custard – black rinse
  21. the fauves – it kills your worst enemies
  22. the cruel sea – straight into the sun
  23. stereolab – blips drips and strips
  24. massive attack – teardrop
  25. portishead – sour times
  26. moby – porcelin
  27. flaming lips – its summertime
  28. the betaband – dry the rain
