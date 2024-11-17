Lawnmower Music: 2024-11-17

- Rush – Farewell to Kings
- Sons of Zoku – Hunters (Acoustic)
- The Tullamarines – OMG
- Dopey Mick – Old Timer
- Pearly Stars – Star
- Badland Caravan – Forest Television
- The Fyoogs – Perhaps this Night
- OIL! – II
- Dream Theater – Enigma Machine
- Scorpions – Still Loving You
- Steely Dan – Kid Charlemagne
- Genesis – The Lady Lies
- The Doors – Love Me Two Times
- Yes – Hearts
- King Crimson – Three of a Perfect Pair
- Naomi Keyete – Gillian
- Jess Day – Heavy Heart
- The Police – Synchronicity II
- Led Zeppelin – The Rain Song
- Camel – Breathless
- Fleetwood Mac – Crystal
- David Bowie – The man who sold the world
- Kasey Chambers – The Captain
Reader's opinions