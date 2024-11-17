Lawnmower Music: 2024-11-17

Written by on November 17, 2024

  1. Rush – Farewell to Kings
  2. Sons of Zoku – Hunters (Acoustic)
  3. The Tullamarines – OMG
  4. Dopey Mick – Old Timer
  5. Pearly Stars – Star
  6. Badland Caravan – Forest Television
  7. The Fyoogs – Perhaps this Night
  8. OIL! – II
  9. Dream Theater – Enigma Machine
  10. Scorpions – Still Loving You
  11. Steely Dan – Kid Charlemagne
  12. Genesis – The Lady Lies
  13. The Doors – Love Me Two Times
  14. Yes – Hearts
  15. King Crimson – Three of a Perfect Pair
  16. Naomi Keyete – Gillian
  17. Jess Day – Heavy Heart
  18. The Police – Synchronicity II
  19. Led Zeppelin – The Rain Song
  20. Camel – Breathless
  21. Fleetwood Mac – Crystal
  22. David Bowie – The man who sold the world
  23. Kasey Chambers – The Captain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Prison Show: 2024-11-17

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-11-17

Current track

Title

Artist