Lawnmower Music: 2024-11-03

  1. Porcupine Tree – Fadeaway
  2. Dopey Mick – Old Timer
  3. Super chunks/Quivers – Pass the hatchet, I think I’m Goodkind
  4. Max Savage – Colour the night
  5. Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
  6. Leadbelly – Where did you sleep last night
  7. The Velvet Underground – Waiting for the man
  8. The Allman Brothers Band – Whipping Post
  9. The Rolling Stones – 2120 South Michigan Ave
  10. Lynyrd Skynyrd – They call me the breeze
  11. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  12. Parvyn – New Game
  13. Erin Buku (Sai Galaxy remix) – See you shine
  14. Coldwave – The Ants
  15. The Band – Rag Mama Rag
  16. The Police – Canary in a Coalmine
  17. Bromham – We’ve got Friends
  18. Prince & The Revolution – Purple Rain
  19. Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble – Voodoo Child
  20. Joe Walsh – Rocky Mountain Way
  21. The Cure – Primary
  22. Gratts ft. Robert Owens – Today
  23. Batteries not included – A Forest
