Lawnmower Music: 2024-11-03

- Porcupine Tree – Fadeaway
- Dopey Mick – Old Timer
- Super chunks/Quivers – Pass the hatchet, I think I’m Goodkind
- Max Savage – Colour the night
- Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
- Leadbelly – Where did you sleep last night
- The Velvet Underground – Waiting for the man
- The Allman Brothers Band – Whipping Post
- The Rolling Stones – 2120 South Michigan Ave
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – They call me the breeze
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Parvyn – New Game
- Erin Buku (Sai Galaxy remix) – See you shine
- Coldwave – The Ants
- The Band – Rag Mama Rag
- The Police – Canary in a Coalmine
- Bromham – We’ve got Friends
- Prince & The Revolution – Purple Rain
- Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble – Voodoo Child
- Joe Walsh – Rocky Mountain Way
- The Cure – Primary
- Gratts ft. Robert Owens – Today
- Batteries not included – A Forest
Reader's opinions