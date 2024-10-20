Lawnmower Music: 2024-10-20

October 20, 2024

  1. Rush – The Body Electric
  2. Bob Seger – Hollywood Nights
  3. Robert Palmer – Johnny & Mary
  4. Eagles – Those Shoes
  5. The Isley Brothers – Footsteps in the Dark pt. 1 + 2
  6. Rick Wakeman – Catherine Of Aragon
  7. Thomas Dolby – She Blinded me with Science
  8. OIL! – III (3)
  9. Mum thinks Blue – Gotten Away
  10. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  11. Oscar the Wild – Roll with the Punches
  12. Crumb – Ice Melt
  13. Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
  14. Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
  15. Led Zeppelin – Achilles Last Stand
  16. DIVISION – The Weight
  17. Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen
  18. Mark’s Not There – The Politician
  19. Yes – Yours is No Disgrace
  20. Genesis – That’s All
  21. Crowded House – Tombstone
  22. Billie Holiday – Autumn of New York
  23. Pink Floyd – Fearless
  24. Supertramp – Child of Vision
  25. Steely Dan – Caves of Altamira
