Lawnmower Music: 2024-10-13

Written by on October 13, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – pointman
  2. shellac – i dont fear hell
  3. chimers – glossary
  4. the Jesus lizard – falling down
  5. lizard train – smoulder
  6. crush – whats up
  7. mudhoney – touch me im sick
  8. ricaine – run, run, run
  9. helmet – milquetoast
  10. magic dirt – ice
  11. L7 – shove
  12. the breeders – hoverin’
  13. screamfeeder – down the drinker
  14. julieanna hatfield – president garfield
  15. belly – feed the tree
  16. mazzy star – fade into you
  17. pj harvery – down by the water
  18. rash – radio edit
  19. flat stanley – i grew old
  20. bluebottle kiss – crush
  21. snout – dont matter to me
  22. powderfinger – tail
  23. something for kate – picards lament
  24. the fauves – salvage stardom
  25. custard – apartment
  26. swervedriver – ejector seat reservation
  27. screaming trees – shadow of the season
  28. the cure – want
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-10-13

Current track

Title

Artist