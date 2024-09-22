Lawnmower Music: 2024-09-22

  1. Rush – Subdivisions
  2. Donald Fagen – I.G.Y
  3. Gratts – Fever Rain
  4. The Irresponsibles – Lost
  5. Camel – Echoes
  6. Stuart James Day and The Red Motor – Black Water
  7. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  8. Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
  9. Maisie – Morphine
  10. Felt – The Stagnant Pool
  11. Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues
  12. Steely Dan – Doctor Wu
  13. Keeskea – Sorry
  14. Yes – Close to the Edge (all)
  15. Queen – Tie Your Mother Down
  16. R.E.M – Man on the Moon LIVE
  17. The Rolling Stones – I Can’t Quit you Baby
  18. Ten Years After – Hard Monkeys
  19. Champion Jack Dupree – Walking the Blues
  20. Batteries not Included AKA B.N.I – A Forest
  21. Genesis – The Serpent
  22. Jim Croce – Time in a Bottle
