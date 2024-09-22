Lawnmower Music: 2024-09-22

- Rush – Subdivisions
- Donald Fagen – I.G.Y
- Gratts – Fever Rain
- The Irresponsibles – Lost
- Camel – Echoes
- Stuart James Day and The Red Motor – Black Water
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
- Maisie – Morphine
- Felt – The Stagnant Pool
- Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues
- Steely Dan – Doctor Wu
- Keeskea – Sorry
- Yes – Close to the Edge (all)
- Queen – Tie Your Mother Down
- R.E.M – Man on the Moon LIVE
- The Rolling Stones – I Can’t Quit you Baby
- Ten Years After – Hard Monkeys
- Champion Jack Dupree – Walking the Blues
- Batteries not Included AKA B.N.I – A Forest
- Genesis – The Serpent
- Jim Croce – Time in a Bottle
