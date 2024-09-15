Lawnmower Music: 2024-09-15

  1. the mark of cain – point man(unclean mix)
  2. battles – B+T
  3. hidden cycles – resignation
  4. the bruning sea – maps
  5. reverses – the farmers water
  6. shellac – girl from outside
  7. fugazi – waiting room
  8. chimers – 3am
  9. ricaine – run, run, run
  10. kim deal – coast
  11. kim gordon – hungry baby
  12. lilys – it does nothing for me
  13. goat – let it burn
  14. black heart death cult – black rainbow
  15. the howling fog – let the sun die
  16. devastations – oh me oh my
  17. the drones – the best you can believe in
  18. crow – eyes are bruised
  19. black rebel motorcycle club – echo
  20. johnny marr and the healers – the last ride
  21. afghan whigs – i’ll make you see god
  22. elizabeth prophet – mindsnare in the Simulacrum
  23. unkle – ian astbury – when things explode
