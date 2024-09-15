Lawnmower Music: 2024-09-15

- the mark of cain – point man(unclean mix)
- battles – B+T
- hidden cycles – resignation
- the bruning sea – maps
- reverses – the farmers water
- shellac – girl from outside
- fugazi – waiting room
- chimers – 3am
- ricaine – run, run, run
- kim deal – coast
- kim gordon – hungry baby
- lilys – it does nothing for me
- goat – let it burn
- black heart death cult – black rainbow
- the howling fog – let the sun die
- devastations – oh me oh my
- the drones – the best you can believe in
- crow – eyes are bruised
- black rebel motorcycle club – echo
- johnny marr and the healers – the last ride
- afghan whigs – i’ll make you see god
- elizabeth prophet – mindsnare in the Simulacrum
- unkle – ian astbury – when things explode
