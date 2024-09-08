Lawnmower Music: 2024-09-08

September 8, 2024

  1. Rush – The Necromancer
  2. TOOL – Stinkfist
  3. Yes – Changes
  4. Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf
  5. The Highwaymen – The Highwayman
  6. The Fyoogs – Road to Love
  7. Wake in Fright – Can’t tell Love
  8. Johnny Cash – I Walk the Line
  9. Sting – Shape of my Heart
  10. DJawbreaker – It’s Happening Again
  11. Bird Detective – Dante’s Day Spa
  12. Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  13. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  14. Nylex – Temptation
  15. Dr Hook – More like the Movies
  16. Blues Brothers – Everybody needs somebody to love
  17. The Kinks – Lola
  18. Dream Theater – Scarred
  19. Alchemy of Rhythm – War Zone
  20. Fever Dream – Was
  21. KISS – Love Gun
  22. Bob Dylan – Blowin’ In the Wind
  23. UFO – Rock Bottom
