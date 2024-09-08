Lawnmower Music: 2024-09-08

- Rush – The Necromancer
- TOOL – Stinkfist
- Yes – Changes
- Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf
- The Highwaymen – The Highwayman
- The Fyoogs – Road to Love
- Wake in Fright – Can’t tell Love
- Johnny Cash – I Walk the Line
- Sting – Shape of my Heart
- DJawbreaker – It’s Happening Again
- Bird Detective – Dante’s Day Spa
- Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
- Nylex – Temptation
- Dr Hook – More like the Movies
- Blues Brothers – Everybody needs somebody to love
- The Kinks – Lola
- Dream Theater – Scarred
- Alchemy of Rhythm – War Zone
- Fever Dream – Was
- KISS – Love Gun
- Bob Dylan – Blowin’ In the Wind
- UFO – Rock Bottom
