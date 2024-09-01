Lawnmower Music: 2024-09-01

Written by on September 1, 2024

  1. Muddy Waters – The Blues Had a Baby & They Named it Rock n Roll
  2. Johnny Winter – Walkin’ By Myself
  3. Buddaheads – Wine, Women & Working
  4. ZZ Top – Rough Boys
  5. John Mayall – Marriage Madness
  6. Richie Havens – Freedom
  7. Eric Clapton & Billy Preston – Isn’t It a Pity
  8. Bounty Hunters – Blue Days
  9. stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – The Sky is Crying
  10. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  11. Loop – Be Here Now
  12. The Burning Sea – We Are Dust
  13. All Them Witches – See You Next Fall
  14. Boz Scaggs & Duane Allman – Loan Me a Dime
  15. Tamam Shud – Heaven is Closed
  16. John Schumann & The Waifs – I Was Only 19
