Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-25

  1. Blossom Dearie – It’s Too Good to Talk About Now
  2. The Dudley Moore Trio – The Look of Love
  3. Alan Price – Barefootin’
  4. The Rolling Stones – Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadows?
  5. The Who – The Kids Are Alright
  6. The Pretty Things – A House in the Country
  7. The Kinks – Where Have Alll the Good Times Gone?
  8. The Cure – The Lovecats
  9. Ry Cooder – Red Cat
  10. The Beatles – Three Cool Cats
  11. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Born on the Bayou
  12. The Band – The Unfaithful Servant
  13. Bob Dylan – Emotionally Yours
  14. Judy Collins – Sweetheart Like You
  15. Flo & Joan – Drank Too Much
  16. The Roches – My Sick Mind
  17. Camper Van Beethoven – Take the Skinheads Bowling
  18. Don Walker – Postcard from Elvis
  19. John Prine – Far from Me
  20. Gordon Lightfoot – Early Morning Rain
  21. Soursob Bob – Facebook
  22. Brillig – Muddy Waters
  23. The Jam – Non-Stop Dancing
  24. Buzzcocks – Sixteen Again
  25. The Members – The Sound of the Suburbs
  26. Ian Dury – What a Waste
  27. Flamin’ Groovies – First Plane Home
  28. Buffalo Springfield – Sit Down I Think I Love You
  29. The Stems – At First Sight
  30. Justin Townes Earl – Far Away in Another Town
