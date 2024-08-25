Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-25

- Blossom Dearie – It’s Too Good to Talk About Now
- The Dudley Moore Trio – The Look of Love
- Alan Price – Barefootin’
- The Rolling Stones – Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadows?
- The Who – The Kids Are Alright
- The Pretty Things – A House in the Country
- The Kinks – Where Have Alll the Good Times Gone?
- The Cure – The Lovecats
- Ry Cooder – Red Cat
- The Beatles – Three Cool Cats
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Born on the Bayou
- The Band – The Unfaithful Servant
- Bob Dylan – Emotionally Yours
- Judy Collins – Sweetheart Like You
- Flo & Joan – Drank Too Much
- The Roches – My Sick Mind
- Camper Van Beethoven – Take the Skinheads Bowling
- Don Walker – Postcard from Elvis
- John Prine – Far from Me
- Gordon Lightfoot – Early Morning Rain
- Soursob Bob – Facebook
- Brillig – Muddy Waters
- The Jam – Non-Stop Dancing
- Buzzcocks – Sixteen Again
- The Members – The Sound of the Suburbs
- Ian Dury – What a Waste
- Flamin’ Groovies – First Plane Home
- Buffalo Springfield – Sit Down I Think I Love You
- The Stems – At First Sight
- Justin Townes Earl – Far Away in Another Town
