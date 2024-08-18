Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-18

Written by on August 18, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – the argument
  2. asteroid belt – heatsink
  3. the burning sea – maps
  4. jesus lizard – moto(R)
  5. shellac – wednesday
  6. fugazi – burning
  7. ricaine – 308
  8. hidden cycles – ready and steady
  9. mclusky – to hell with good intentions
  10. JSBX – do you wanna get heavy
  11. king daddy – spontaneous combustion
  12. rocket from the crypt – come see, come saw
  13. johnny seagull and the hot ships – i deal in fire
  14. Jeff Buckley – so real
  15. the grifters – radio city suicide
  16. joan as policewoman – chemmiE
  17. feist – my moon my man
  18. gutter twins – idle hands
  19. black rebel motorcycle club – king of bones
  20. dead meadow – between me and the ground
  21. magic dirt – rabbit with fangs
  22. mudhoney – move under
  23. howling fog – draw me out
  24. mt mountain – ghosts
  25. nirvana – radio friendly unit shifter
  26. custard – molecules colliding
  27. the fauves – light and frothy
  28. LCD sound system – new york i love you but youre bringing me down
