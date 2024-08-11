Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-11

- Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal in Frie
- Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels – Shake a Tail Feather
- Jerry Lee Lewis – Brown Eyed Handsome Man
- Lucky Seven – Bossa Nova
- The Montgomery Brothers – Sinner, You’d Better Get Ready
- Don Walker – Everybody
- Eaten by Dogs – If It Ain’t Killing You, It’s Sure Killing Me
- Blossom Dearie – I LIke London in the Rain
- Nick Curran & The Nite Lifes – Cold Cold Heart
- The Cramps – New Kind of Kick
- The Headcoatees – Davy Crockett
- The Buff Medways – Sally Sensation
- The Systemaddicts – Can’t Put You Down
- Loved Ones – More Than Love
- The Molting Vultures – We Don’t Care
- Tom Redwood – England
- Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Brunswick Street Strut
- The Double Happiness – Drive In
- Wolfmother – Joker & The Thief
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – 2 Kindsa Love
- The Cruel Sea – This is Not the Way Home
- Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
- The Jam – Non-Stop Dancing
- The Bearded Clams – Barry Moyse
- Psycho Green – Moana
- The 745 – Bus Stop
- Cream – Tales of Brave Ulysses
- The Pandoras – You Ain’t No Friend of Mine
- Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
