Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-11

  1. Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
  2. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal in Frie
  3. Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels – Shake a Tail Feather
  4. Jerry Lee Lewis – Brown Eyed Handsome Man
  5. Lucky Seven – Bossa Nova
  6. The Montgomery Brothers – Sinner, You’d Better Get Ready
  7. Don Walker – Everybody
  8. Eaten by Dogs – If It Ain’t Killing You, It’s Sure Killing Me
  9. Blossom Dearie – I LIke London in the Rain
  10. Nick Curran & The Nite Lifes – Cold Cold Heart
  11. The Cramps – New Kind of Kick
  12. The Headcoatees – Davy Crockett
  13. The Buff Medways – Sally Sensation
  14. The Systemaddicts – Can’t Put You Down
  15. Loved Ones – More Than Love
  16. The Molting Vultures – We Don’t Care
  17. Tom Redwood – England
  18. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – Brunswick Street Strut
  19. The Double Happiness – Drive In
  20. Wolfmother – Joker & The Thief
  21. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – 2 Kindsa Love
  22. The Cruel Sea – This is Not the Way Home
  23. Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
  24. The Jam – Non-Stop Dancing
  25. The Bearded Clams – Barry Moyse
  26. Psycho Green – Moana
  27. The 745 – Bus Stop
  28. Cream – Tales of Brave Ulysses
  29. The Pandoras – You Ain’t No Friend of Mine
  30. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
