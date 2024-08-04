Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-04

- the mark of cain – token
- shellac – i dont fear hell
- the burning sea – blast ritual
- kim gordon – ECRP
- kim deal – coast
- goat girl – play it down
- mum friends – clean
- teenage joans – superglue
- ride – light in a quiet room
- mercury rev – patterns
- mark lanegan – heard a train
- Mark Lanegan – carry home
- jesus lizard – hide and seek
- my bloddy valentine – who sees you
- elizabeth prophet – mind snare in the simulacrum
- magic dirt – x-ray
- the drones – you really dont care
- amyl and the sniffers – U shud not be doing that
- the fauves – settle for it
- arctic monkeys – despair in the departure lounge
- johnny marr and the healers – need it
- swervedriver – radio silent
- the cure – bloodflowers
- unkle & ian brown – reign (9)
Reader's opinions