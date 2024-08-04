Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-04

Written by on August 4, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – token
  2. shellac – i dont fear hell
  3. the burning sea – blast ritual
  4. kim gordon – ECRP
  5. kim deal – coast
  6. goat girl – play it down
  7. mum friends – clean
  8. teenage joans – superglue
  9. ride – light in a quiet room
  10. mercury rev – patterns
  11. mark lanegan – heard a train
  12. Mark Lanegan – carry home
  13. jesus lizard – hide and seek
  14. my bloddy valentine – who sees you
  15. elizabeth prophet – mind snare in the simulacrum
  16. magic dirt – x-ray
  17. the drones – you really dont care
  18. amyl and the sniffers – U shud not be doing that
  19. the fauves – settle for it
  20. arctic monkeys – despair in the departure lounge
  21. johnny marr and the healers – need it
  22. swervedriver – radio silent
  23. the cure – bloodflowers
  24. unkle & ian brown – reign (9)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-08-04

Current track

Title

Artist