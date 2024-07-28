Lawnmower Music: 2024-07-28

  1. Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
  2. Nick Vulture (featuring Jessica Luxx) – Like I Always Did
  3. The Bonzo Dog Band – Cool Britannia
  4. Tom Tom Club – Won’t Give You Up
  5. ESG – I Wanna Dance
  6. Konk – Konk Party
  7. David Bowie – Right – Alternative Gouster Mix
  8. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim on the Move
  9. Art Feynman – Feeling Good About Feeling Good
  10. The Cleaners from Venus – Incident in a Greatcoat
  11. The Apostles – Don’t Huzzle for Love
  12. The Lijadu Sisters – Sunshine
  13. Nouvelle Vague – Come on Eileen
  14. Mick Thomas – The Clamorous Warbler
  15. Charles Jenkins – 7 Creeks (The Crossdresser Steve Hart)
  16. Soursob Bob – Grant got a Grant
  17. Barry Crocker & The Celibate Rifles – 6 Days on the Road
  18. The Transatlantics – Keep on Running
  19. The Alan Price Set – I Put a Spell on You
  20. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – A Hard Days Night
  21. Bang Betty & The H-Bombs – The Professor
  22. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Family Gatherings
  23. The Triffids – Save What You Can
  24. Kirsty MacColl – Days
  25. The Confusement Park – After the Last Moonbeam Fades
  26. Viva vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
  27. Tom Redwood – England
  28. The Midnight Mares – Lethologica
