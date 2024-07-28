Lawnmower Music: 2024-07-28

- Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
- Nick Vulture (featuring Jessica Luxx) – Like I Always Did
- The Bonzo Dog Band – Cool Britannia
- Tom Tom Club – Won’t Give You Up
- ESG – I Wanna Dance
- Konk – Konk Party
- David Bowie – Right – Alternative Gouster Mix
- Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim on the Move
- Art Feynman – Feeling Good About Feeling Good
- The Cleaners from Venus – Incident in a Greatcoat
- The Apostles – Don’t Huzzle for Love
- The Lijadu Sisters – Sunshine
- Nouvelle Vague – Come on Eileen
- Mick Thomas – The Clamorous Warbler
- Charles Jenkins – 7 Creeks (The Crossdresser Steve Hart)
- Soursob Bob – Grant got a Grant
- Barry Crocker & The Celibate Rifles – 6 Days on the Road
- The Transatlantics – Keep on Running
- The Alan Price Set – I Put a Spell on You
- Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – A Hard Days Night
- Bang Betty & The H-Bombs – The Professor
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Family Gatherings
- The Triffids – Save What You Can
- Kirsty MacColl – Days
- The Confusement Park – After the Last Moonbeam Fades
- Viva vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
- Tom Redwood – England
- The Midnight Mares – Lethologica
