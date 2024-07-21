Lawnmower Music: 2024-07-21

- the mark of cain – lockdown
- flat stanley – you can negotiate anything
- the burning sea – maps
- adalita – equations
- amyl and the sniffers – dont fence me in
- bikini kill – distinct complicity
- the distillers – distilla truant
- mums favourite – vodka, neat
- church moms – cigarette
- afghan whigs – take me there
- modest mouse – dashboard
- pavement – unfair
- mudhoney – broken hands
- the pixies – levitate me
- the horrors – count in fives
- the D4 – running on empty
- the datsuns – harmonic generator
- warped – dog eat dog
- ricaine – run run run
- the nation blue – im an ape
- pj harvey – the letter
- yeah yeah yeahs – bang
- the kills – the good ones
- bjork – hunter
- sweeney – slowly the bones
- the blood plastic – holding pattern
- trans am – slow response
- battles – atlas
Reader's opinions