Lawnmower Music: 2024-07-14

Written by on July 14, 2024

  1. Brian Jonestowm Massacre – Not if Your Were the Last Dandy on Earfth
  2. Colourblind – Spark
  3. Lucky Seven – Bossa Nova Baby
  4. Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys – Hey Lowdown
  5. The Memphis Suns – Black Cadillac 59
  6. Kula Shaker – Hey Dude
  7. Shed Seven – Disco Down
  8. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Creative Creep
  9. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – I Said No To Myself (Barry Adamson Remix)
  10. The Cult – Revolution
  11. The Overits – Fight the Fights
  12. The Saucer-Men – Devil’s Elbow
  13. The el Caminos – Street Draggin’
  14. Green Circles – 21st Century Blues
  15. The Fadeaways – (I’ve Got) Levitation
  16. Wrong Turn – fly right
  17. The Double Agents – I Want Need Love You
  18. Mach Pelican – She’s a Mod
  19. The Booby Traps – Sha lala
  20. Shannon & The Clams – Golden Brown
  21. The Marvelettes – Twistin’ Postman
  22. Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels – Shake a Tail Feather
  23. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Hotdog
  24. Dieter Horvat – Sacred Word
  25. Baby Mo – Unstoppable
  26. The Handsome Family – After We Shot the Grizzly
  27. The Saints – This Perfect Day
  28. Chuck Prophet – Just Like Fire Would
  29. Moon – Know Your Product
  30. Billy Bragg – God’s Footballer
