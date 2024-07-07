Lawnmower Music: 2024-07-07

- the mark of cain – let chaos rule supreme
- lizard train – oh yeah
- black rebel motorcycle club – in like the rose
- shellac – girl from outside
- the bronx – stranger danger
- fugazi – exit only
- Ricaine – tact vs deceit
- budd – kneecap
- magic dirt – sparrow
- fanning dempsey national park – disconnect
- screamfeeder and adalita – wrote you off
- bluebottle kiss – to think id ever disappoint you
- screamfeeder – dart
- jebediah – minutes
- whers the pope – fear of god
- bearded clams – scarf
- the saucermen – sick sense
- lucky seven – yes sir thats my baby
- dandy livingstone – rudy a message to you
- area 7 – let me down
- voodo glowskulls – here we are again
- less than jake – the science of selling yourself short
- the kittyhawkes – 6 rally cry
- overits! – fight the fights
- hey smiths – truth inside
- fireballs – fall of the damned
- elizabeth prophet – mind snare in the simulacrum
- the dharma chain – timelessness
- howling fog – let the sun die
Reader's opinions