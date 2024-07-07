Lawnmower Music: 2024-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – let chaos rule supreme
  2. lizard train – oh yeah
  3. black rebel motorcycle club – in like the rose
  4. shellac – girl from outside
  5. the bronx – stranger danger
  6. fugazi – exit only
  7. Ricaine – tact vs deceit
  8. budd – kneecap
  9. magic dirt – sparrow
  10. fanning dempsey national park – disconnect
  11. screamfeeder and adalita – wrote you off
  12. bluebottle kiss – to think id ever disappoint you
  13. screamfeeder – dart
  14. jebediah – minutes
  15. whers the pope – fear of god
  16. bearded clams – scarf
  17. the saucermen – sick sense
  18. lucky seven – yes sir thats my baby
  19. dandy livingstone – rudy a message to you
  20. area 7 – let me down
  21. voodo glowskulls – here we are again
  22. less than jake – the science of selling yourself short
  23. the kittyhawkes – 6 rally cry
  24. overits! – fight the fights
  25. hey smiths – truth inside
  26. fireballs – fall of the damned
  27. elizabeth prophet – mind snare in the simulacrum
  28. the dharma chain – timelessness
  29. howling fog – let the sun die
