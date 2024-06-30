Lawnmower Music: 2024-06-30

Written by on June 30, 2024

  1. The Housemartins – Happy Hour
  2. The Beautiful South – Rotterdam or Anywhere
  3. Lemon Jelly – Ramblin’ Man
  4. The Charlatans – Different Days
  5. Lucky Seven – Killer Bees
  6. The Saucer-Men – Valley of the Rattling Bones
  7. Lucky Seven – I Gotta Girl
  8. The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
  9. The Polecats – John, I’m Only Dancing
  10. The Porkers – Designated Drinker
  11. Cocktail Slippers – In the City
  12. The Sugar Stems – We Only Come Out at Night
  13. Girlschool – Yeah Right
  14. Colourblind – Something About the Sun
  15. Djawbreaker – Get Out
  16. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  17. Alice Cooper – Black Juju
  18. Custard – Apartment
  19. The Who – Odorona
  20. The Saints – Know Your Product
  21. Do Re Mi – Standing on Wires
  22. Sekret Sekret – Girl with a White Stick
  23. Sardine V – Stuck on You
  24. Billy Bragg – The Saturday Boy
  25. Phoebe Bridgers – Too Much Wine
  26. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  27. Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
  28. Conor Oberst – The Rain Follows the Plough
