Lawnmower Music: 2024-06-30

- The Housemartins – Happy Hour
- The Beautiful South – Rotterdam or Anywhere
- Lemon Jelly – Ramblin’ Man
- The Charlatans – Different Days
- Lucky Seven – Killer Bees
- The Saucer-Men – Valley of the Rattling Bones
- Lucky Seven – I Gotta Girl
- The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
- The Polecats – John, I’m Only Dancing
- The Porkers – Designated Drinker
- Cocktail Slippers – In the City
- The Sugar Stems – We Only Come Out at Night
- Girlschool – Yeah Right
- Colourblind – Something About the Sun
- Djawbreaker – Get Out
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Alice Cooper – Black Juju
- Custard – Apartment
- The Who – Odorona
- The Saints – Know Your Product
- Do Re Mi – Standing on Wires
- Sekret Sekret – Girl with a White Stick
- Sardine V – Stuck on You
- Billy Bragg – The Saturday Boy
- Phoebe Bridgers – Too Much Wine
- Eyrie – Grey Heron
- Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
- Conor Oberst – The Rain Follows the Plough
Reader's opinions