Lawnmower Music: 2024-06-16

Written by on June 16, 2024

  1. Syd Barrett – Baby Lemonade
  2. Biff Bang Pow! – A Day out with Jerey Chester
  3. Naz Nomad & The Nightmares – I Had To Much to Dream (Last night)
  4. Radio Birdman – T.V. Eye
  5. The Stems – Rosebud
  6. The Stranglers – Threatened
  7. Icecream Hands – In the Back Seat of a Stolen Car
  8. Dave Graney – Three Dead Passengers in a Stolen Second Hand Ford
  9. Eaten by Dogs – The Longest Shadow
  10. Saint Etienne – Teenage Winter
  11. Goldfrapp – Caravan Girl
  12. The Sundays – Monochrome
  13. Seabass – Always Kidding
  14. Jen Lush – Lovers, Parting Dawn
  15. Cookie Baker – Words to Keep
  16. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Shelley Winters
  17. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  18. Siberian Tiger – Call on Me
  19. Tim Moore – We Went Out
  20. Ella Ion – Need Your Love
  21. The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
  22. The Rezillos – (My Baby Does) Good Sculptures
  23. Wrong Turn – Gimme More
  24. Love Sculpture – In the Land of the Few
  25. Thee Headcoatees – Baby Teeth Marge
  26. Johnny 7 OMA – The Ballad of Johnny Seven
