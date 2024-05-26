Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-26

- the mark of cain – shadows
- asteroid belt – loing weekend
- joy division – twenty four hours
- sparta – without a sound
- the breeders – night of joy
- the dunes – trace in the sun
- mark lanegan – grey goes black
- subtract-S – 1000 years
- the drones – six ways to sunday
- the devastations – oh me, oh my
- the D4 – running on empty
- the datsuns – harmonic generator
- magic dirt – more
- the grifters – blood thirsty lovers
- crow – privilige
- mandelbrot set – more than happy
- flat stanley – stars
- mudhoney – here comes sickness
- pavement – gold sounds
- codeine – broken hearted wine
- billy bragg – a new england
- pj harvey – sheela-na-gig
- the white stripes – im finding it hard to be a gentleman
- the jesus and mary chain – psycho candy
- the fall – eat y’self fitter
- gary numan – down in the dark
- the national – mistaken for strangers
