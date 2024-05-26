Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – shadows
  2. asteroid belt – loing weekend
  3. joy division – twenty four hours
  4. sparta – without a sound
  5. the breeders – night of joy
  6. the dunes – trace in the sun
  7. mark lanegan – grey goes black
  8. subtract-S – 1000 years
  9. the drones – six ways to sunday
  10. the devastations – oh me, oh my
  11. the D4 – running on empty
  12. the datsuns – harmonic generator
  13. magic dirt – more
  14. the grifters – blood thirsty lovers
  15. crow – privilige
  16. mandelbrot set – more than happy
  17. flat stanley – stars
  18. mudhoney – here comes sickness
  19. pavement – gold sounds
  20. codeine – broken hearted wine
  21. billy bragg – a new england
  22. pj harvey – sheela-na-gig
  23. the white stripes – im finding it hard to be a gentleman
  24. the jesus and mary chain – psycho candy
  25. the fall – eat y’self fitter
  26. gary numan – down in the dark
  27. the national – mistaken for strangers
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Set The Controls: 2024-05-26

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-05-26

Current track

Title

Artist