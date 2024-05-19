Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-19

  1. Towns – Birthdays
  2. State Library – Wildfire
  3. Swimsuit – One With the Birds
  4. Theatre of Hate – Do You Believe in the Westworld
  5. Prefab Sprout – Radio Love
  6. Kasabian – Fire
  7. Sleaford Mods – B.H.S.
  8. T.I.S.M. – I’m Interested in Apathy
  9. Faces – Borstal Boys
  10. Nick Lowe – They Called It Rock
  11. The Stripp – Hoddle St Disaster
  12. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  13. Fabulous Nudes – Harry’s Cafe de Wheels
  14. Pelaco Bros – Mechanics in a Relaxed Manner
  15. Even – Stop & Go Man
  16. Lucky Seven – Thirteen Women
  17. Tex, Don & Charlie – Sitting in a Bar
  18. Velvet Moth – What Do We Know About Rock n Roll?
  19. The Cruel Sea – This is Not the Way Home
  20. The Vovos – Youth These Days
  21. BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – 6 Marcus Road
  22. Party Pest – Every Single Day
  23. Drinking Girls & Boys Choir – Listen to Me
  24. Sunfruits – Believe It All
  25. Conor Oberst & Gillian Welch – Lua
  26. The Handsome Family – 24-Hour Store
  27. The Members – Sound of the Suburbs
  28. Dawn Chorus & The Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
  29. Monade – Invitation
