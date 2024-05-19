Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-19

- Towns – Birthdays
- State Library – Wildfire
- Swimsuit – One With the Birds
- Theatre of Hate – Do You Believe in the Westworld
- Prefab Sprout – Radio Love
- Kasabian – Fire
- Sleaford Mods – B.H.S.
- T.I.S.M. – I’m Interested in Apathy
- Faces – Borstal Boys
- Nick Lowe – They Called It Rock
- The Stripp – Hoddle St Disaster
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Fabulous Nudes – Harry’s Cafe de Wheels
- Pelaco Bros – Mechanics in a Relaxed Manner
- Even – Stop & Go Man
- Lucky Seven – Thirteen Women
- Tex, Don & Charlie – Sitting in a Bar
- Velvet Moth – What Do We Know About Rock n Roll?
- The Cruel Sea – This is Not the Way Home
- The Vovos – Youth These Days
- BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – 6 Marcus Road
- Party Pest – Every Single Day
- Drinking Girls & Boys Choir – Listen to Me
- Sunfruits – Believe It All
- Conor Oberst & Gillian Welch – Lua
- The Handsome Family – 24-Hour Store
- The Members – Sound of the Suburbs
- Dawn Chorus & The Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
- Monade – Invitation
Reader's opinions