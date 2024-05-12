Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-12

  1. shellac – in a minute
  2. nirvana – serve the servant
  3. pixies – where is my mind
  4. pj harvey – hook
  5. joanna newsome – cosmia
  6. nina nastasia – regrets
  7. the breeders – hellbound
  8. superchunk – sidewalk
  9. cloud nothings – separation
  10. jesus lizard – low rider
  11. jawbreaker – do you still hate me
  12. the mark of cain – fire in her heart
  13. helmet – in the meantime
  14. fugazi – sweet and low
  15. ricaine – touch me im famous
  16. lizard train – i love my demons
  17. mclusky – to hell with good intentions
  18. crow – your motive
  19. my disco – mosaics
  20. die die die – shyness will get you nowhere
  21. electrelene – bells
  22. palace music – more brother rides
  23. scout niblet – black hearted queen
  24. low – sunflower
  25. autuers – light aircraft on fire
  26. failure – something
  27. don cabellero – well built roard
  28. jon spencer blues explosion – wait a minute
  29. dirty three – backtide
