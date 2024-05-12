Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-12

- shellac – in a minute
- nirvana – serve the servant
- pixies – where is my mind
- pj harvey – hook
- joanna newsome – cosmia
- nina nastasia – regrets
- the breeders – hellbound
- superchunk – sidewalk
- cloud nothings – separation
- jesus lizard – low rider
- jawbreaker – do you still hate me
- the mark of cain – fire in her heart
- helmet – in the meantime
- fugazi – sweet and low
- ricaine – touch me im famous
- lizard train – i love my demons
- mclusky – to hell with good intentions
- crow – your motive
- my disco – mosaics
- die die die – shyness will get you nowhere
- electrelene – bells
- palace music – more brother rides
- scout niblet – black hearted queen
- low – sunflower
- autuers – light aircraft on fire
- failure – something
- don cabellero – well built roard
- jon spencer blues explosion – wait a minute
- dirty three – backtide
