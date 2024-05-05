Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-05

- James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
- The Stems – At First Sight
- The Yardbirds – Shapes of Things
- Stoneage Hearts – Stranded on a Dateless Night
- The Shimmy’s – Saturday Date
- The Twilights – 9:50
- Bev Harrell – What Am I Doing Here With You?
- Dollsquad – Cool Baby
- Green Circles – Kneejerk Reaction
- Green Circles – Said it Would
- Dust Collection – Father’s Name Was Was Dad
- Green Circles – Time Comes
- Exploding White Mice – Down in the Street
- Nikki Sudden & Captain Sensible – Kill City
- Nick Lowe – Heart of the City
- Dr Feelgood – Riot In Cell Block No 9
- Paul Butterfield Blues Band – I Got my Mojo Working
- MADNESS – Wings of a Dove
- Kirsty MacColl – A New England
- The Transatlantics – Keep on Running
- Lucky Seven – Thirteen Women
- The Bamboos – Jump My Train
- Renee Geyer – Midnight Train to Georgia
- Jodi Phillis & Kim Salmon – It Takes Two
- Emmylou Harris – Sin City
- Suzannah Espie and the Last Word – Two More Bottles of Wine
- The Icicle Works – Nirvana
- Kula Shaker – Mystical Machine Gun
- The Mighty Lemon Drops – Like an Angel
