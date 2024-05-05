Lawnmower Music: 2024-05-05

May 5, 2024

  1. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
  2. The Stems – At First Sight
  3. The Yardbirds – Shapes of Things
  4. Stoneage Hearts – Stranded on a Dateless Night
  5. The Shimmy’s – Saturday Date
  6. The Twilights – 9:50
  7. Bev Harrell – What Am I Doing Here With You?
  8. Dollsquad – Cool Baby
  9. Green Circles – Kneejerk Reaction
  10. Green Circles – Said it Would
  11. Dust Collection – Father’s Name Was Was Dad
  12. Green Circles – Time Comes
  13. Exploding White Mice – Down in the Street
  14. Nikki Sudden & Captain Sensible – Kill City
  15. Nick Lowe – Heart of the City
  16. Dr Feelgood – Riot In Cell Block No 9
  17. Paul Butterfield Blues Band – I Got my Mojo Working
  18. MADNESS – Wings of a Dove
  20. Kirsty MacColl – A New England
  21. The Transatlantics – Keep on Running
  22. Lucky Seven – Thirteen Women
  23. The Bamboos – Jump My Train
  24. Renee Geyer – Midnight Train to Georgia
  25. Jodi Phillis & Kim Salmon – It Takes Two
  26. Emmylou Harris – Sin City
  27. Suzannah Espie and the Last Word – Two More Bottles of Wine
  28. The Icicle Works – Nirvana
  29. Kula Shaker – Mystical Machine Gun
  30. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Like an Angel
