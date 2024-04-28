Lawnmower Music: 2024-04-28

Written by on April 28, 2024

  1. Alan G Smallman – Dirty Old Town
  2. The Dreadful Snakes – Cash on the Barrelhead
  3. Loren Kate – Bring on the Rain
  4. Charm of Finches – Middle of Your Mess
  5. The Turtles – Grim Reaper of Love
  6. Pink Floyd – Arnold Layne
  7. Traffic – Paper Sun (album version)
  8. Donovan – Hampstead Incident
  9. Fairport Convention – Meet on the Ledge
  10. T.Rex – Ride a White Swan
  11. Sweeney – Even in My Dreams I Am Alone
  12. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  13. Morrissey – The More You Ignore Me, the Closer I Get
  14. Holly Throsby – On the Wharf
  15. Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
  16. Nick Vulture – Dust to Settle
  17. Jessica Luxx – Balhannah
  18. Mr Teenage – Automatic Love
  19. Public Image Ltd. – Rise
  20. The Prize – One Day at a Time
  21. Sinead O’Connor – Ode to Bille Joe
  22. Terry Hall & Salad – Dream a Little Dream
  23. Desmond Dekker – You Can Get it, If You Really Want
  24. The Specials – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
  25. Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Geno
  26. Kula Shaker – Govinda
  27. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Like an Angel
  28. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
  29. Wireheads – The Overview Effect
