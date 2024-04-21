Lawnmower Music: 2024-04-21

April 21, 2024

  1. Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
  2. Noel Paul Stookey – House Song
  3. Tom & Lucinda – Movies
  4. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  5. Amber Rae Slade – Everything’s More Beautiful Because We’re Doomed
  6. Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
  7. Baby Velvet – Wild Cherry Tree Drive
  8. John Prine – Far From Me
  9. Ryan Martin John w/ Alana Jagt – Concorde
  10. Swimsuit – One With the Birds
  11. Ruby Jones & Loretta Miller – Eighteen
  12. Tom Redwood – Mexican Food
  13. Georgia Maloney – Soothe Me
  14. Phoebe Bridgers – Too Much Wine
  15. Gena Rose Bruce (feat Bill Callahan) – Deep is the Way
  16. Matt Joe Gow & Kerryn Fields – No Trace
  17. Marlon Williams – Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore
  18. Emilee South – Control
  19. Holly Throsby – As The Night Dies
  20. Velvet Moth – Tracey Popplethorne Has a Lot to Answer For
  21. Tamam Shud – Lady Sunshine
  22. Wireheads – Persistence Resistance
  23. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – No Fun (Johnston St)
  24. Mick Thomas & The Sure Thing – Streets of Forbes (w/ Paul Kelly)
