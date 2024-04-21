Lawnmower Music: 2024-04-21

- Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
- Noel Paul Stookey – House Song
- Tom & Lucinda – Movies
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Amber Rae Slade – Everything’s More Beautiful Because We’re Doomed
- Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
- Baby Velvet – Wild Cherry Tree Drive
- John Prine – Far From Me
- Ryan Martin John w/ Alana Jagt – Concorde
- Swimsuit – One With the Birds
- Ruby Jones & Loretta Miller – Eighteen
- Tom Redwood – Mexican Food
- Georgia Maloney – Soothe Me
- Phoebe Bridgers – Too Much Wine
- Gena Rose Bruce (feat Bill Callahan) – Deep is the Way
- Matt Joe Gow & Kerryn Fields – No Trace
- Marlon Williams – Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore
- Emilee South – Control
- Holly Throsby – As The Night Dies
- Velvet Moth – Tracey Popplethorne Has a Lot to Answer For
- Tamam Shud – Lady Sunshine
- Wireheads – Persistence Resistance
- Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – No Fun (Johnston St)
- Mick Thomas & The Sure Thing – Streets of Forbes (w/ Paul Kelly)
