Lawnmower Music: 2024-04-07

Written by on April 7, 2024

  1. Celibate Rifles – Thank You America
  2. Midnight Oil – Short Memory
  3. The Scarfs – God Bless America
  4. Soursob Bob – US Forces
  5. Buffy Saint-Marie – Universal Solider
  6. Billy Bragg – Rumours of War
  7. The Staple Singers – Mastrer of War
  8. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  9. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  10. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  11. Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
  12. Mel Wynn & The Rhythm Aces – Stop Sign
  13. Spiral Starecase – More Today Than Yesterday
  14. David & The Giants – Ten Miles High
  15. The Burning Bush – Keeps on Burning
  16. The Business – Harry May
  17. The Lurkers – Ain’t Got a Clue
  18. Cockney Rejects – Here They Come Again
  19. Angelic Upstarts – Last Night Another Solider
  20. Distant Locust – I Feel Love
  21. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  22. Essendon Airport (w/ Anne Cessna) – Talking to Cleopatra
  23. Stereolab – Metronomic Underground
  24. The Reels – This Guys in Love (With You)
  25. Ryan Martin John – Wright Street Lights
  26. Dana Crowe – Anchor in the Blue
  27. Don Morrison – Fitzroy, I’m Calling You
  28. Green Circles – Bad Taste (live)
  29. Brat Farrar – Punk Records
  30. Wing Defence – Listerine
  31. Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers – Look Who’s Dancing
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-04-07

Current track

Title

Artist