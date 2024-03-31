Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-31

- QOTSA – god is in the radio
- the stone roses – i am the resurrection
- lizard train – i love my demons
- the mark of cain – summertime
- the burning sea – never speak, never act
- howling fog – reservance
- asteroid belt – long weekend
- avant gardeners – bring me the head..
- veiled glade – rainchamber
- sioxie and the banshees – slowdive
- slowdive – slomo
- MBV – she found now
- the cure – faith
- the vains – low expectations
- cable ties – tell them where to go
- church moms – fight me
- camp cope – done
- adalita – trust is rust
- the dead weather – hang you from the heavens
- hole – heaven tonite
- L7 – one more thing
- distillers – i am revenant
- bikini kill – rebel girl
- numbskulls – dont want your god
Reader's opinions