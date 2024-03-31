Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-31

March 31, 2024

  1. QOTSA – god is in the radio
  2. the stone roses – i am the resurrection
  3. lizard train – i love my demons
  5. the mark of cain – summertime
  6. the burning sea – never speak, never act
  7. howling fog – reservance
  8. asteroid belt – long weekend
  9. avant gardeners – bring me the head..
  10. veiled glade – rainchamber
  11. sioxie and the banshees – slowdive
  12. slowdive – slomo
  13. MBV – she found now
  14. the cure – faith
  15. the vains – low expectations
  16. cable ties – tell them where to go
  17. church moms – fight me
  18. camp cope – done
  19. adalita – trust is rust
  20. the dead weather – hang you from the heavens
  21. hole – heaven tonite
  22. L7 – one more thing
  23. distillers – i am revenant
  24. bikini kill – rebel girl
  25. numbskulls – dont want your god
