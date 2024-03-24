Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-24

  1. Bob Dylan – Down Along the Cove
  2. Judy Collins – What’s a Sweetheart Like You
  3. Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
  4. Cat Power – Leopard-Skin-Pill-Box-Hat
  5. Screaming Believers – Is Vic There?
  6. The Garden Path – Wear Black
  7. Exploding White Mice – Bad Little Woman
  8. Paul Kelly & The Dots – The Girl’s Not Even English
  9. John Prine – Crazy as a Loon
  10. Blaze Foley – Big Cheeseburgers & Good French Fries
  11. Nick Vulture – Summers End
  12. Sagittarius – Lonely Girl
  13. The All Night Workers – Why Don’t You Smile?
  14. The End – Shades of Orange
  15. The Esquires – Judgement Day
  16. The Outcasts – I’m in Pittsburgh (And It’s Raining)
  17. Corduroy – London, England
  18. Kula Shaker – Grateful When You’re Dead/Jerry Was There
  19. The Charlatans – Can’t Get out of Bed
  20. Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
  21. Loren Kate – Sold Rock
  22. JC and The Tree – Sunday Coffee
  23. Holly Throsby – Not the Girl You Think You Are
  24. Celibate Rifles – Where the Action is
  25. John Paul Young – I Hate the Music
  26. The Whipper Snappers & Friends – Sweet, Sweet Love
  27. Mary-Jo Starr – Throw Your Arms Around Me
  28. Yo La Tengo – Here You Are
  29. Stone Roses – Standing Here
  30. Sonic Youth – Rain King
