Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-24

- Bob Dylan – Down Along the Cove
- Judy Collins – What’s a Sweetheart Like You
- Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
- Cat Power – Leopard-Skin-Pill-Box-Hat
- Screaming Believers – Is Vic There?
- The Garden Path – Wear Black
- Exploding White Mice – Bad Little Woman
- Paul Kelly & The Dots – The Girl’s Not Even English
- John Prine – Crazy as a Loon
- Blaze Foley – Big Cheeseburgers & Good French Fries
- Nick Vulture – Summers End
- Sagittarius – Lonely Girl
- The All Night Workers – Why Don’t You Smile?
- The End – Shades of Orange
- The Esquires – Judgement Day
- The Outcasts – I’m in Pittsburgh (And It’s Raining)
- Corduroy – London, England
- Kula Shaker – Grateful When You’re Dead/Jerry Was There
- The Charlatans – Can’t Get out of Bed
- Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
- Loren Kate – Sold Rock
- JC and The Tree – Sunday Coffee
- Holly Throsby – Not the Girl You Think You Are
- Celibate Rifles – Where the Action is
- John Paul Young – I Hate the Music
- The Whipper Snappers & Friends – Sweet, Sweet Love
- Mary-Jo Starr – Throw Your Arms Around Me
- Yo La Tengo – Here You Are
- Stone Roses – Standing Here
- Sonic Youth – Rain King
Reader's opinions