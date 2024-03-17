Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-17

- the mark of cain – summertime
- future of the left – real men hunt in packs
- sparta – light burns clear
- riciaine – 308
- crush – roadkill
- legends of motorsport – smile
- the vains – low expectations
- swamp kitteh – space tiger
- mums favourite – joan of arcade
- wild rocket – wild cat
- bitch perfect – bad decisions
- pjharvey – the life & death of mr. badmouth
- julianna hatfield – gimme some of that
- screamfeeder – triple hook
- shonen kife – robots from hell
- kim gordon – bye bye
- magic dirt – feels like a demon
- courtney barnett – nobody really care if you dont go to the party
- better oblivion community center – big black heart
- horsegirl – anti-glory
- TFS – ann
- primal scream – accelerator
- international noise conspiracy – the subversive sound
- my bloody valentine – only tomorrow
- stone roses – fools gold
- trans am – total information awareness
- nine inch nails – i do not want this
- mogwai – hunted by a freak (live)
