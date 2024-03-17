Lawnmower Music: 2024-03-17

Written by on March 17, 2024

  1. the mark of cain – summertime
  2. future of the left – real men hunt in packs
  3. sparta – light burns clear
  4. riciaine – 308
  5. crush – roadkill
  6. legends of motorsport – smile
  7. the vains – low expectations
  8. swamp kitteh – space tiger
  9. mums favourite – joan of arcade
  10. wild rocket – wild cat
  11. bitch perfect – bad decisions
  12. pjharvey – the life & death of mr. badmouth
  13. julianna hatfield – gimme some of that
  14. screamfeeder – triple hook
  15. shonen kife – robots from hell
  16. kim gordon – bye bye
  17. magic dirt – feels like a demon
  18. courtney barnett – nobody really care if you dont go to the party
  19. better oblivion community center – big black heart
  20. horsegirl – anti-glory
  21. TFS – ann
  22. primal scream – accelerator
  23. international noise conspiracy – the subversive sound
  24. my bloody valentine – only tomorrow
  25. stone roses – fools gold
  26. trans am – total information awareness
  27. nine inch nails – i do not want this
  28. mogwai – hunted by a freak (live)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-03-17

Current track

Title

Artist